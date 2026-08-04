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Gov’t should have shared constitutional reform position with review committee – Prof Kwasi Prempeh

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  4 August 2026 6:04am
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Chairman of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, has said the government should have formally communicated its position on constitutional reforms to the committee to help shape and guide its work from the outset.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, August 3, Prof Prempeh said such a move would have provided valuable context for the committee as it embarked on its mandate to review the 1992 Constitution and conduct nationwide consultations.

According to him, the government's input would not have undermined the committee's independence but would have clarified its expectations and priorities regarding the reform process.

"That would have saved us the wait period because we've waited quite a bit from the end of January to now... we've lost quite a bit of time."

Prof Prempeh explained that receiving the government's position alongside submissions from other stakeholders would have enabled the committee to begin its work earlier and avoid delays.

His remarks formed part of a broader discussion on the progress of the constitutional review exercise, during which he emphasised the importance of keeping the process free from partisan interests.

He urged political leaders to approach the review with a sense of patriotism, stressing that the Constitution is designed to serve future generations rather than the interests of any particular government or political party.

Prof Prempeh also cautioned against rushing constitutional amendments, arguing that extensive public consultation and deliberation are essential to producing legitimate and enduring reforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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