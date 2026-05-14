Mahama to lead decisive Cabinet meeting over Constitution Review today

President John Dramani Mahama

The future of Ghana’s democratic framework hangs in the balance today as President John Dramani Mahama convenes a high-stakes, special Cabinet meeting to determine the fate of the long-awaited Constitution Review recommendations.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, 14 May 2026, marks the endgame of a rigorous legal and administrative marathon. Following months of meticulous scrutiny by the Attorney General and the President’s elite legal counsel, a draft position paper is finally ready for executive approval.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that the Presidency is moving with surgical precision. He revealed that the President had previously insisted on a granular analysis of the review committee's report before the state committed to any specific changes.

That phase of deep-dive legal vetting is now over. The spokesperson noted that today's agenda is singular: to forge a definitive government stance on the proposed amendments.

“So Thursday, 14th May, there will be a special cabinet session chaired by the president himself to consider the draft position paper,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu announced during a broadcast on Joy News.

In a move to clarify the technicalities of the process, the government explained that this exercise differs from a standard Commission of Inquiry. Because of the unique nature of the constitutional review committee, the executive is required to produce a "Position Paper" rather than the more common "White Paper."

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu explained that the outcome of this afternoon’s session will serve as the official blueprint for the government’s response to the diverse proposals under review. Once the Cabinet gives its blessing to the document, the state will immediately pivot to the implementation stage.

Not every proposal in the massive report is guaranteed to pass. The government has signaled that each recommendation will be subjected to a feasibility test. Proposals will be assessed individually, with some expected to be accepted, others modified, and some outright rejected based on their practical application and national interest.

“The approved document will later be made public for citizens to understand the government’s position,” the spokesperson added, stressing the administration’s commitment to transparency.

Beyond today's deliberations, the government is already looking toward the mechanics of change. Once Cabinet concludes its work, the administration intends to:

Establish an Implementation Committee: A dedicated body to oversee the legal and structural transitions. Public Sensitisation: A fresh round of engagement to ensure the populace understands the modified constitutional landscape. Legislative Action: Moving the accepted proposals through the necessary parliamentary or referendum channels.

While the Cabinet may touch upon other urgent national matters, the spokesperson emphasised that the "Position Paper" remains the dominant priority for the day. Once the green light is given, Ghana will move into a significant era of constitutional renewal.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.