Owner of collapsed Adenta building to be arrested for ignoring stop-work order – La Nkwantanan MCE

Ibrahim Fuseini Faila

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang–Madina, Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, has disclosed that the developer of the building that collapsed in Adenta will be arrested for allegedly defying a stop-work order issued by the Assembly.

Speaking to the media, the MCE said the owner was granted approval for a single-storey structure but continued construction despite being directed to halt the project.

"I called the engineer and he confirmed that the owner had already been stopped from constructing beyond the approved single-storey building. The question is, on what grounds was he proceeding to add another floor?" he said.

The MCE alleged that the owner ignored the directive and found a way to continue construction.

"He refused to listen. Somehow, he found his own means to continue with the project. We are now looking for him and he will be arrested. We will not spare him. The law must bite," he stated.

The MCE revealed that the Assembly had warned the owner about a year ago to cease construction, but the order was allegedly disregarded.

He noted that while some flooding incidents in parts of Tema and other low-lying areas may be attributed to natural causes, the collapse of the Adenta building could have been avoided through strict adherence to planning regulations and proper supervision.

The MCE further indicated that the owner would be surcharged for all costs incurred in clearing the debris from the collapsed structure.

"It is the owner's negligence that has caused this situation. We will ensure he bears the cost of clearing the debris and any other expenses incurred by the Assembly," he added.

He said the Assembly has the owner's contact details and is collaborating with the police to have him arrested and prosecuted.

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