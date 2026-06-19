We’ve issued notices — Weija-Gbawe MCE on planned demolition exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija-Gbawe, Felix Odartey Lamptey, has confirmed that the assembly will soon begin a demolition exercise targeting structures built on waterways and within the Densu River buffer zone.
He explained that the move is aimed at reducing flooding risks, especially during dam spillage periods, and improving the free flow of water in affected communities.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, he said the assembly is already engaging affected residents and issuing notices ahead of the exercise.
“We made plans to open the estuary to allow the water to pass through. The water level has come down a bit, but we are still working on it,” he said.
“In the municipality, we have started giving notices to people who have built on waterways and water bodies to vacate the areas. We are about to begin the demolitions so that nobody will say they were not informed,” he added.
Mr Lamptey noted that the assembly is also working on clearing choked drains across towns within the municipality to improve water flow and reduce flooding incidents.
He further disclosed that officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have already begun marking structures on waterways as part of preparations for the exercise.
“Last week, the Ministry of Works and Housing brought physical planners to conduct drone surveys to identify structures on red lines. We are now waiting for the final assessment before we take the next steps,” he explained.
He added that the assembly is collaborating with regional and national authorities to assess the situation and determine the best way forward after the demolitions.
According to him, the assembly will not be responsible for providing alternative accommodation for affected residents.
“It is not the responsibility of the assembly to find places for those whose structures will be demolished. That is why we are giving early notices—to avoid blame games,” he said.
The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly says the operation forms part of broader efforts to prevent flooding and protect water bodies in the Greater Accra Region.
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