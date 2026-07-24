Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls

A planned meeting by assembly members of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly to initiate a vote of no confidence against the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Jerynne Asante, was thrown into uncertainty on Friday after the Assembly's main auditorium was found locked.

The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., had been convened by 40 assembly members—comprising 28 elected members and 12 government appointees—to begin the process of seeking the removal of the MCE.

However, upon arrival, the assembly members discovered that the auditorium designated for the meeting had been locked, with the keys reportedly unavailable, leaving the proceedings in limbo.

JoyNews has sighted a letter dated July 22 and signed by the presiding member, Helena Mensah, officially summoning assembly members to attend the meeting.

Copies of the notice were also forwarded to the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission and the Divisional Police Commander to notify them of the intended proceedings.

Despite the formal notification, the assembly members were unable to access the venue, prompting frustration among those gathered.

JoyNews' Assisting Editor, Ohemeng Tawiah, who was at the Ejisu Municipal Assembly complex, reported that police officers had been deployed to the premises to monitor the situation and maintain law and order as tensions rose over the unexpected lockout.

The incident has sparked calls for the leadership of the Assembly to explain why the auditorium was inaccessible and to indicate the next steps regarding the proposed no-confidence process.

The development comes amid growing efforts by a section of assembly members to remove the MCE, although the reasons behind the intended vote of no confidence have not yet been officially outlined.

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