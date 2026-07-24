Motion to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante set for today

Jerryne Asante

Some members of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly have served notice to convene an Emergency General Assembly meeting today to pass a vote of no confidence in the Municipal Chief Executive, Jerryne Asante.

In a letter signed by the members and sighted by JoyNews, the assembly members are requesting the Presiding Member to urgently convene the meeting in accordance with the Assembly’s standing orders.

According to the notice, the meeting is expected to enable the General Assembly to deliberate on and pass a 'vote of no confidence' against Jerryne Asante.

The members stated that the call for the emergency meeting is grounded in Part Three, Section 17(1) of the Standing Orders, which requires that “seven (7) days' notice signed by one-third of all members shall be given.”

They further cited Order 16(3)(b), which states that “The motion shall be deliberated upon within seven days upon its receipt by the Presiding Member.”

The specific grounds for the vote of no confidence were not stated in the notice.

Speaking on Nhyira FM's "Kro Yi Mu Nsem" on Friday, July 24, 2026, the Assembly Member for Kwamo Electoral Area, George Kuntu Blankson, confirmed the notice. He added that the meeting will be held on Friday at 10:00am.

He, however, declined to state the specific grounds for the vote of no confidence, saying the details will be made available during the process of the vote today.

"Yes, I can confirm that we have served notice for an emergency meeting. The meeting to deliberate on the vote of no confidence in the MCE will be held today at 10:00am. We have followed due process as stated in our standing orders," he told host Nana Ampratwum.

"For now, I will not disclose the specific grounds for the vote of no confidence. All the details will be made known during the process of the vote today," Kuntu Blankson added.

The Assembly Member stated that the MCE was summoned before the Public Relations and Complaints Committee, PRCC, over issues deemed detrimental to the Assembly’s development.

He noted that she acknowledged some of the concerns raised. According to him, the Committee advised her to remedy the situation, but her failure to act necessitated the move to pass a vote of no confidence.

Jerryne Asante was appointed Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu by the President.

A vote of no confidence requires a two-thirds majority of all Assembly members to be carried.

Efforts to reach the MCE and the Presiding Member for comment proved unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.