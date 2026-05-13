Crime declines in Lawra, but authorities alarmed over case withdrawals and justice delivery

Audio By Carbonatix
Crime in the Lawra Municipality has declined significantly, although authorities are increasingly concerned about residents’ reluctance to support police prosecutions.
Speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Assembly, the Municipal Chief Executive, Soyelle Cecilia Nuratu, said the municipality remains generally peaceful, with only isolated cases of cattle rustling, domestic violence and petty crime recorded in recent months.
She attributed the improved security situation to regular assessments and interventions by the Municipal Security Council, which continues to monitor potential threats in the area.
Madam Nuratu also raised concern over pollution of the Black Volta River, which authorities believe is being caused by illegal mining activities across the border in Burkina Faso.
Addressing public concerns arising from viral videos alleging illegal mining activity on the Ghanaian side of the river, she said investigations by the Municipal Security Council, including visits to Dike and Bagre, found no such activities within Ghana’s territory.
According to her, further checks traced the source of the pollution to a village near Wassa, close to Danu, in Burkina Faso. She said the matter has been referred to the Regional Security Council and the Ministry of Environment, Science and Innovation for action.
The MCE also commended security agencies for intercepting two vehicles carrying unauthorised substances, including dynamite, cyanide and tramadol, concealed among food items and groceries. She said the suspects have been arrested and are in custody pending prosecution.
Despite these gains, Madam Nuratu said the increasing reluctance of complainants to cooperate with police investigations is undermining the administration of justice.
She explained that although many residents report crimes, some later refuse to assist investigators or appear in court after arrests are made, making it difficult to prosecute cases successfully.
She noted that the District Police Commander has expressed frustration over the frequent withdrawal of complainants, which often results in cases being discontinued.
Madam Nuratu appealed to Assembly Members to intensify public education in their communities to encourage residents to support law enforcement throughout the prosecution process.
She stressed that offenders must be fully investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law and assured that all seized items remain in the custody of security agencies.
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