AMA sympathises with June 3 disaster victims, says steps taken to prevent recurrence

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has expressed sympathy with victims of the June 3 disaster, describing the tragedy as a painful event that continues to resonate strongly with the Assembly.

A decade after the fire and flood disaster at the GOIL filling station near Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra claimed more than 150 lives and left over 200 people injured, many victims are still living with physical, emotional, and economic scars as they await justice.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, June 3, the AMA Public Relations Officer, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the Assembly remains committed to ensuring that such a disaster does not happen again.

"As an Assembly, we sympathise with the victims of the June 3 disaster and their families. This tragedy remains very dear to our hearts, and whenever it is remembered, it brings back painful memories. A lot is being done to ensure that such a disaster does not occur again."

He explained that the Assembly is continuously working on drainage maintenance and desilting exercises before, during, and after the rainy season to ensure the free flow of stormwater.

According to him, efforts are also being intensified to address poor waste management practices, which often lead to the blockage of drains and contribute to flooding in the city.

Mr. Ankrah noted that the AMA is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to improve drainage infrastructure and strengthen Accra’s resilience against flooding and other climate-related disasters.

He further disclosed that work is ongoing to improve drainage mapping and coordination, particularly within stormwater systems, to enhance planning and response measures.

“Eleven years after the June 3 disaster, our hope is that such a tragedy will never happen again in our city. We remain committed to putting in place the necessary measures to protect lives and property,” he stated.

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