AMA arrests coconut trader for unauthorised use of bus stop as storage facility

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested a 46-year-old coconut trader for allegedly converting a designated bus stop and pedestrian walkway into an unauthorised storage and trading space, in what city authorities say forms part of a renewed effort to restore order within the Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Awotwi, was apprehended by an AMA enforcement team after more than 500 coconuts were discovered occupying a substantial section of a bus stop along Professor John Evans Atta Mills High Street, near the Arts Centre.

According to the Assembly, Mr Awotwi's actions contravened the AMA Control of Hawkers By-law, 2017, particularly sub-section (d), which prohibits traders from causing obstruction or impeding the free movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

Officials said the bus stop, which is designated for commercial vehicles to pick up and drop off passengers, had been converted into an informal storage and retail distribution point for coconuts without the Assembly's approval, despite sustained public education campaigns and repeated warnings against the misuse of public spaces.

Trader Explains Circumstances

Speaking after his arrest, Mr Awotwi admitted that he regularly transports coconuts from Takoradi to Accra for wholesale distribution to retailers operating within the Arts Centre enclave.

He explained that consignments are typically delivered during the night before being distributed to individual traders the following morning.

According to him, on the night preceding the operation, he was unable to distribute the entire consignment, leaving a significant quantity of coconuts stacked at the bus stop overnight until the arrival of the AMA enforcement team the next morning.

Mayor Condemns Misuse of Public Infrastructure

Speaking on the sidelines of the enforcement exercise, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, expressed concern over what he described as the increasing practice of traders using bus stops, loading bays and other public transport infrastructure as storage and trading facilities.

He noted that such activities obstruct the smooth operation of public transport services, inconvenience commuters and contribute to congestion within the city's commercial centre.

The Mayor stressed that bus stops are constructed to facilitate efficient passenger movement and should not be converted into warehouses or trading spaces.

Improper Disposal of Coconut Husks

Beyond the unlawful occupation of public spaces, Mr Allotey also highlighted the environmental impact of coconut trading activities within the metropolis.

He observed that large quantities of coconut husks are frequently abandoned after trading, with some sellers disposing of the waste indiscriminately into roadside drains, on pavements and in other unauthorised locations.

According to the Mayor, the indiscriminate disposal of coconut husks contributes significantly to poor sanitation and the blockage of drainage systems, particularly during the rainy season when clogged drains increase the risk of flooding.

He disclosed that the Assembly has on several occasions engaged coconut traders operating within the CBD, educating them on proper waste management practices and cautioning them against using public transport facilities and other unauthorised spaces for commercial purposes.

AMA Intensifies Enforcement

Mr Allotey urged traders, transporters and suppliers to conduct their business only within designated markets and approved trading centres, emphasising that compliance with the Assembly's by-laws is essential to maintaining order in the capital.

He further warned that the AMA would intensify enforcement operations against individuals who continue to trade, store goods or occupy bus stops, road reservations, pavements and other unauthorised public spaces.

According to him, offenders will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the Assembly's by-laws.

The Mayor emphasised that keeping Accra clean, safe and orderly is a shared responsibility requiring the cooperation of traders, motorists, transport operators, residents, traditional authorities and other stakeholders.

He reiterated the Assembly's commitment to reclaiming public spaces and ensuring that roads, walkways and transport facilities remain accessible to the public for their intended purposes.

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