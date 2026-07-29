GRDA warns public against buying railway lands, buildings from unauthorised sellers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has warned the public against purchasing or leasing railway lands and buildings from individuals without official approval from the Authority.
The warning follows reports of alleged illegal sale and lease of railway properties in the Western, Western North and Ashanti Regions by some individuals, including former employees of the erstwhile Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL).
In a public notice, the Chief Executive Officer of the GRDA, Dr Frederick Appoh, said the transactions are being carried out without the Authority’s approval and violate relevant laws governing railway assets.
He said the activities contravene the Railways Act, 2008 (Act 779), and applicable provisions of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).
According to the GRDA, investigations have uncovered attempts by some individuals to backdate transaction documents to create an impression of legitimacy.
“The GRDA categorically states that such transactions are unlawful and will not be recognised by the Authority,” the notice stated.
The Authority said it will not regularise any leases or agreements involving railway lands and buildings where such transactions were undertaken without lawful approval.
It added that such actions also conflict with existing government directives regarding the disposal of public lands and assets.
The GRDA has therefore urged members of the public to verify with the Authority before entering into any transaction involving railway properties.
“Any person who engages in such unauthorised transactions does so entirely at his or her own risk,” the Authority cautioned.
The GRDA said it is working with relevant state institutions to investigate the alleged illegal activities and will take legal action against persons found culpable.
The Authority reiterated that only transactions duly authorised by the Ghana Railway Development Authority will be recognised.
Latest Stories
-
Ghanaian midfielder Seedorf Asante joins Ivorian side Yamoussoukro FC
3 minutes
-
Why Ghana should consider mandatory DNA testing at birth: A public health and societal imperative
12 minutes
-
How to check 2026 BECE provisional results using a mobile phone
30 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
1 hour
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
1 hour
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
1 hour
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
1 hour
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
2 hours
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
2 hours
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
2 hours
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
2 hours
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
2 hours
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
2 hours
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
2 hours
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
2 hours