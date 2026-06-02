GRDA to prosecute encroachers on Tema–Mpakadan railway project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has raised serious concerns over the increasing misuse of sections of the Tema–Mpakadan railway corridor by residents, with some individuals reportedly turning parts of the track into resting areas and even makeshift homes.
The Head of Communications at GRDA, Hajia Sahadatu Alhassan, in an interview with Adom News, said the situation is more alarming on the ground than what has been captured in recent viral videos showing people sitting and sleeping on chairs placed directly on the railway line.
“The situation is even worse than what was seen in the video. Some people have turned portions of the railway line into places where they sit, rest, and even sleep, despite the obvious dangers involved,” she said.
She noted that although the Authority has carried out continuous public education campaigns in communities along the railway corridor, including engagements in mosques and other public spaces, many residents still disregard the warnings.
According to her, the misuse of the railway line poses a major safety risk to both residents and railway operations.
Hajia Sahadatu Alhassan further warned that enforcement measures will now be intensified, stressing that offenders will be handed over for prosecution.
“Going forward, anyone found occupying or loitering on the railway line will be arrested and handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution,” she cautioned.
She also revealed that a life has already been lost on the railway corridor, adding that compensation claims by the deceased’s family cannot be entertained because the victim was illegally occupying a restricted railway zone.
Despite repeated sensitisation efforts, she lamented that encroachment and illegal occupation of the railway line continue, putting lives at risk and undermining railway safety.
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