Critics should now appreciate government’s swift response to xenophobic attacks – Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has defended the government's swift intervention to protect Ghanaians caught up in ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying recent developments vindicate the decision to act early.

In his post from Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa said criticism that the government had overreacted by moving quickly to safeguard Ghanaian citizens should now be reconsidered following reports of fatalities linked to the violence.

"Ghana's swift and responsible intervention should now be better appreciated by the critics who accused us of overreacting and moving in too quickly to save our citizens," he stated.

Mr Ablakwa's comments follow confirmation by the Mozambican government that five of its citizens have lost their lives in the ongoing xenophobic violence.

According to him, the Mahama administration remains committed to prioritising the safety and welfare of Ghanaians wherever they may be.

"The Mahama Administration does not gamble with the precious lives of Ghanaians," he stressed.

"We convey our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Government and people of Mozambique on the loss of five of their nationals due to the ongoing xenophobic attacks as confirmed by the Mozambican Government," he said.

Condemning the violence, the Foreign Affairs Minister described the attacks as contrary to the ideals of African unity and integration.

"No African should ever be killed by fellow Africans on African soil," he noted.

He further urged African countries not to allow such incidents to undermine the continent's integration agenda.

READ ALSO: Evacuation of Ghanaians from SA: ‘Ghana’s response was not necessary’ – Julius Malema

"May these condemnable acts never quench our Pan-African resolve for true African unity, full integration, free movement, common market and significant intra-African trade as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah pioneered and sacrificed greatly for," Mr Ablakwa added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.