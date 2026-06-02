NADMO, Zoomlion Launch “No Do No Do” campaign to tackle flooding in Accra

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have launched a public education campaign aimed at reducing flooding in Accra through improved sanitation practices and behavioural change.

The initiative, dubbed the “No Do No Do” campaign, carries the message: “Don’t Dump, Don’t Block, Let Water Flow,” and focuses on discouraging indiscriminate waste disposal into drains and waterways, a major contributor to flooding in the capital.

Speaking at the launch, Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Adjannor Nartey, said many flood incidents in Accra are preventable if residents adopt responsible sanitation practices.

He stressed that keeping drains clear and maintaining clean environments remain critical to reducing the impact of floods on communities.

The campaign is being implemented over 12 weeks and is currently in its third week. It includes public education, community clean-up exercises, drain desilting activities and other sanitation interventions aimed at promoting environmental responsibility.

General Manager for Government Affairs and Corporate Communications at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Emma Adwoa Appiah Osei-Duah, said the initiative combines technology, community engagement and practical interventions to address sanitation challenges.

She noted that the campaign is also intended to encourage citizens to take ownership of their surroundings while supporting broader efforts to build more resilient communities.

Organisers say the campaign also seeks to reposition waste management as a shared responsibility, urging residents to support sanitation efforts and avoid behaviours that worsen flooding risks.

Flooding remains a recurring challenge in Accra, often linked to blocked drains, poor waste disposal practices and rapid urbanisation. Authorities believe sustained public education and behavioural change will be key to reducing the frequency and severity of flood incidents.

The NADMO-Zoomlion partnership is expected to continue with intensified community engagement activities in the coming weeks as part of broader efforts to improve urban sanitation and disaster preparedness.

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