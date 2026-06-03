Forests are now investment assets, not just conservation assets – Elikem Kotoko

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, says Ghana's forests must no longer be viewed solely as conservation assets but as strategic investment assets capable of attracting capital, generating jobs and driving sustainable economic growth.
Speaking at the Ghana-UK Business Summit in London, Elikem Kotoko said a major shift is taking place globally as investors increasingly recognise forests and landscapes as valuable natural capital assets that can deliver both financial returns and measurable environmental and social benefits.
“For Ghana, forests are no longer only conservation assets; they are climate assets, development assets, and investment assets,” he stated.
According to him, Ghana possesses vast forest and savannah landscapes with enormous restoration potential that can be leveraged to attract climate finance and private investment.
He noted that through programmes such as the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme, the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project, and other large-scale restoration initiatives, the country is demonstrating that environmental protection and economic development can go hand in hand.
He added that these interventions are helping restore degraded landscapes, reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, improve livelihoods, strengthen women's participation in climate action and enhance biodiversity conservation.
The Forestry Commission's Deputy CEO further stressed that the future of climate action lies not only in protecting forests but also in positioning them as productive assets that contribute to national development.
“If we successfully align environmental integrity, social inclusion and good governance with investment and innovation, ESG can become one of the most powerful tools for accelerating climate action and sustainable development,” he said.
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