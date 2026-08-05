Investors’ confidence in Ghana’s recovery is encouraging – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed appreciation to participants in the government's latest investor engagement, describing their confidence in Ghana's economic recovery as both "humbling and encouraging".
In a post on social media he made following the engagement, Dr Forson thanked investors for their participation and support, saying their confidence reflects growing trust in the government's economic management.
"My sincere thanks to everyone who participated in our Investor Engagement yesterday. Your overwhelming confidence in Ghana's economic recovery and the work we are doing is both humbling and encouraging," he wrote.
The Finance Minister assured investors that the government would remain committed to implementing policies aimed at sustaining the country's economic recovery and restoring macroeconomic stability.
"We will not relent. We will continue working to build the Ghana we all want," he added.
The investor engagement formed part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with investors and communicate its economic recovery agenda.
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