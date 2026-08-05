Prof. Gyampo dismisses NPP’s ‘Democracy Under Attack’ protest as face-saving tactic

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has criticised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) planned “Democracy Under Attack” demonstration, describing it as a face-saving strategy by the party’s leadership.
The NPP is set to stage the protest on Thursday, August 6, over what it says are growing threats to Ghana’s democratic governance.
The party has cited concerns including the acquittal of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) CEO, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, and what it describes as the arbitrary arrest and treatment of some of its members.
However, Prof. Gyampo has rejected the NPP’s claims, arguing that Ghana’s democracy remains strong and does not require such a demonstration to defend it.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 5, he said the protest was rather aimed at helping the NPP leadership address internal challenges and regain public confidence.
“Ghana’s Democracy is thriving and not under siege. Any attempt at busing people to walk, under the guise of demonstration to trumpet it as being under attack, is a useless face-saving tactic by leaders who currently face a legitimacy deficit in their party,” he wrote.
Prof. Gyampo’s comments come amid heightened political tensions between the NPP and the government over several issues, including court decisions involving party members and concerns over the handling of politically sensitive legal matters.
The NPP, however, maintains that the demonstration is intended to defend democratic freedoms, uphold the rule of law and demand accountability in governance.
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