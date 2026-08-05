6 students arrested, Obuasi SecTech closed following mob attack on headmaster

Audio By Carbonatix
The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has ordered the indefinite closure of Obuasi Secondary Technical School following a violent incident in which the school's headmaster was allegedly attacked by a mob of students.
The decision was taken after tensions on the school's campus escalated into violence, prompting intervention by security agencies to restore calm and protect lives and property.
According to reports, tensions at the school escalated after some students alleged that the headmaster had been seen in a nearby bush burying a fetus.
The students further claimed the incident was linked to allegations that the baby resulted from an alleged abortion involving a student.
Police have since arrested six students in connection with the alleged assault on the headmaster, assisting with investigations.
The students destroyed three bungalows, cars and other valuable property.
The Municipal Assembly said the indefinite closure is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and preventing any further disturbances on campus.
The condition of the headmaster has not been officially disclosed, although he is reported to have received medical attention at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital following the attack.
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