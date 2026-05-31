Seven suspects arrested in Eastern Region over car theft

A highly sophisticated cross-regional car theft syndicate operating across the Eastern Region has been dismantled following a high-precision, tech-led operation by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service.

The successful sting operation culminated in the arrest of seven key suspects at a hideout and the immediate retrieval of three luxury vehicles, including an unregistered blue Hyundai Elantra and two Hyundai Sonatas.

The coordinated crackdown has thrown a spotlight on the increasing use of digital tracking and cyber forensics by law enforcement to neutralise syndicates targeting unregistered vehicles across the country.

The operational breakthrough began to unfold when a distressed car owner lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the theft of an unregistered blue Hyundai Elantra at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Instead of relying solely on traditional checkpoints, the police administration immediately activated the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET). Utilising advanced geolocation technology and cyber-surveillance tools, the technical team successfully tracked the electronic signature of the stolen vehicle to a specific, high-walled compound located within the Roman Down residential enclave at Asamankese, also in the Eastern Region.

Recognising the volatile nature of the target area, the CVET technical crew rapidly collaborated with the local Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Detachment stationed in the municipality.

A heavily armed joint tactical team was deployed to surround the property under the cover of darkness. The officers subsequently stormed the hideout, completely catching the criminal cell off guard. The operation led to the immediate arrest of the suspects and the retrieval of two other stolen vehicles that were found parked in their possession.

The seven arrested individuals, who are believed to play various specialised roles within the network—ranging from field tracking and hot-wiring to cross-border documentation forgery—have been identified by the police as:

Acheampong Otuo Kofi alias Levels, age 28.

Kpachen Ebenezer, age 26.

Fianko Isaac also known as Yaw, age 35.

Besah Elizabeth, age 24.

David Kudalor, age 28.

Enoch Acheampong, age 38.

Solomon Odei, age 35.

A visit to the Asamankese Police Command revealed a heightened state of security, with detectives working around the clock to trace the origin of the other retrieved vehicles.

All seven suspects are currently in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations, while the three high-value vehicles have been officially impounded by the police to undergo detailed forensic and chassis number vetting.

Preliminary police interrogations have hinted that the syndicate has deep networks reaching into the capital, where stolen luxury cars are quickly fitted with fake license plates and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

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