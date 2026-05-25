Police arrest 74 suspects in anti-narcotics operations in Upper East Region

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 74 suspects in a series of intelligence-led operations targeting narcotics peddling and other criminal activities in the Upper East Region.

The operations were carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team in two separate swoops conducted in Paga and the Navrongo Municipality.

According to the police, the first operation took place on May 20, within the Ghana–Burkina Faso border buffer zone at Paga.

The exercise led to the arrest of 40 suspects, made up of 28 men and 12 women.

Police said the suspects included 23 Ghanaians, eight Nigerians, six Burkinabés, one Malian, and one Togolese national.

During the operation, officers retrieved parcels and sacks containing substances suspected to be narcotics, as well as five motorbikes believed to have been used in distribution activities.

Two days later, on May 22, the Special Operations Team carried out another swoop in identified criminal hotspots within the Navrongo Municipality.

The targeted areas included the Condemned Road Corridor, “After Six” Spot, and “Lighter Inn” Spot.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 34 additional suspects, comprising 32 men and two women.

Police also retrieved 11 motorbikes, quantities of suspected narcotic substances, and assorted foreign cigarettes during the exercise.

According to the police statement, the suspects were arraigned before High Court Two on the same day.

The court, presided over by Justice Ernest Pascal Gemadzie, remanded 16 suspects into police custody.

They are expected to reappear before the court on June 4, 2026.

Police said the remaining 22 suspects are currently being profiled for further action.

“All the suspects remain in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts continue to identify and arrest other persons connected to criminal activities within the affected areas,” the statement added.

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