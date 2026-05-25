Patriotism or Politics?

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

In every competitive democracy, opposition parties face a difficult moral and strategic dilemma: should they share brilliant ideas with the incumbent government if doing so may strengthen the ruling party politically?

On the surface, the answer from hardline political strategists is simple: “Never help your opponent survive.” Politics, after all, is a contest for power. Elections are won by differentiation, not by volunteering ammunition to the other side.

Yet nation-building is not football.

A country cannot be paused for four years simply because one party is waiting impatiently for its turn to govern. Roads still collapse. Young people still need jobs. Businesses still struggle. Hospitals still require solutions. Economies do not suspend suffering until the next election cycle.

That is why mature democracies often progress faster. Their opposition parties understand that patriotism and political competition can coexist. They criticise aggressively, expose incompetence fearlessly, but still contribute ideas when the national interest demands it.

Yes, there is always the risk that the incumbent may appropriate the idea, implement it poorly, or present it as its own innovation. That can be frustrating. In some political environments, credit is monopolised while contributors are ignored or even mocked.

But history is often kinder than politics.

The public may forget who announced an idea first, but serious observers, institutions and future generations usually remember who consistently thought about the country beyond partisan convenience. Credibility accumulates quietly over time.

If opposition parties also want patriotic credit for their ideas, then much depends on how those ideas are advanced while in opposition. The proposal must not be ordinary. It must be transformative, practical and capable of genuinely improving lives or changing the national conversation. Citizens themselves must appreciate it, demand it and begin to see it as necessary.

The opposition must then communicate relentlessly. Announce the proposal loudly. Challenge the incumbent openly to adopt it. Educate the public consistently on its benefits. Track the government’s response at every stage and remind citizens where the idea originated. In modern politics, good ideas alone are not enough. Strategic communication is what converts policy into political capital.

Opposition parties can even institutionalise routine “Policy Alternative” publications, accompanied by elaborate press conferences, stakeholder engagements, town hall meetings and technical policy events. Such a culture would gradually reposition opposition politics from mere criticism into a serious marketplace of ideas. It would also force incumbents to confront superior alternatives under public scrutiny while giving citizens a clearer basis for evaluating competence beyond slogans and party colours.

More importantly, opposition parties must ask themselves a difficult question: is the ultimate objective to govern a functioning country or merely to inherit a broken one after years of strategic silence?

Of course, this does not mean the opposition should become a free consulting department for incumbents. Political parties exist to contest power and offer alternatives. They must protect strategic advantages, maintain ideological distinction and hold governments accountable. But there should still be room for selective patriotism on issues of overwhelming national importance.

Sometimes the greatest demonstration of leadership is not refusing to help because someone else may benefit politically. Sometimes it is helping anyway because the country benefits first.

A serious opposition must therefore learn the delicate art of balancing patriotism with political survival.

Democracy works best when parties compete fiercely for power but collaborate quietly for national progress.

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