2026 World Cup: ‘We are ready to fight together for every ball’ – Carlos Queiroz

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says the team will fight for everything on the pitch when the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins.
Queiroz will be leading the Black Stars to their fifth global tournament since their debut in 2006 in Germany.
The Portuguese coach is currently with some players of the national team in the United Kingdom as they prepare for their friendly game against Wales scheduled for June 2.
The game is part of the team's preparations for the World Cup as the gaffer looks to finalise his squad.
While many await news on the players expected to represent the country, Queiroz has taken to social media to assure fans of what his team will stand for in Mexico, Canada and USA.
"To All Black Stars Football Fans," his statement began.
"Today, with 24 days remaining before our first World Cup challenge, we begin what many may call a Mission (Im)possible.
"We know the price that must be paid — sacrifice, discipline, relentless effort, and total dedication — if we are to honour the dreams and expectations of the people of Ghana.
"If our Dream is to make the difference at the end, we have to start by being different at the beginning.
And when the mission is to serve the pride, prestige, and football soul of Ghana, pain becomes a privilege, sacrifice becomes duty, and commitment becomes our identity.
"We are ready to fight together for every ball, every moment, for our dream.
"One Team. 33 million hearts. One heartbeat.
"The journey starts now. Enjoy it!"
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