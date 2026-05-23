Ghana to announce World Cup squad on June 1 – Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has revealed that Ghana’s World Cup squad will be announced on June 1 following the Black Stars’ 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Okraku insisted the exercise achieved its intended purpose, particularly for Ghana’s emerging players and members of the U-23 side preparing for Olympic qualifiers.

Taking to Facebook after the game, the GFA boss wrote: “Objective accomplished! This event has provided significant stage exposure for the majority of our U-23 players, who will soon assemble for the Olympic qualifiers, as well as other players who had limited playing time.”

He added: “The World Cup squad announcement is scheduled for June 1st. Let's maintain our collective support for our stars!!”

Okraku stressed that the match offered Ghana an important opportunity to test players who are not regular members of the senior national team setup.

“This presents a considerable chance for our U23 squad to garner essential experience, as they are not typically involved in matches of such high stature, thereby allowing them to gain priceless exposure,” he stated.

The GFA President further noted that the technical team also benefited from assessing unfamiliar players at close range.

“Furthermore, it offers a substantial opportunity for us to evaluate players with whom we may be less acquainted, having perhaps only previously known them through reports,” he explained.

Ghana fielded a youthful side against Mexico, with several fringe and home-based players handed opportunities to impress ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Okraku acknowledged the challenges associated with assembling a largely inexperienced squad within a short period but urged supporters to focus on the positives.

“Given the team's limited time together, it's clear that integrating the team's efforts will be a challenge. Nonetheless, we will emphasize the positives from this match. Next stop - Wales,” he posted.

The GFA President also praised the young talents in the squad, describing them as players who need long-term development and support.

“Today our emphasis is on the talented young players who have showcased impressive football skills, a team comprised of exceptional talents that require collective nurturing along our designated pathway to attain their objectives,” he added.

Ghana will now turn attention to their next friendly against Wales as preparations continue toward the World Cup, with anticipation building ahead of the official squad announcement on June 1.

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