Prince-Osei Owusu nominated for MLS All-Star Game after Montreal Player of the Month award

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Ghana forward Prince-Osei Owusu has been nominated by Canadian side CF Montréal for the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game following his impressive performances this season.
Owusu has been included in the voting process for the annual showcase, which brings together the best players in MLS to face top stars from Mexico’s Liga MX in a highly anticipated exhibition match.
The nomination marks another major milestone for the striker, who has been one of Montréal’s standout performers in recent months.
Earlier, Owusu was named CF Montréal’s Player of the Month for April after an outstanding run of form that saw him play a key role in the club’s attacking setup.
The former Germany youth international has enjoyed an impressive campaign in North America, consistently delivering important performances and strengthening his case for wider recognition in the league.
If voted into the squad, Owusu would become one of the few Ghanaian players to feature in the MLS All-Star Game, further underlining his growing influence in the competition.
The MLS All-Star Game is one of the marquee events on the league’s calendar, pitting the finest talents from the United States and Canada against standout players from Mexico’s Liga MX.
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