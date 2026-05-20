NATARAJ Art competition inspires young creativity in Ghana

Young artists from across Ghana have showcased their creativity and imagination at the 2026 NATARAJ Art Competition, held at the Borteyman Sports Complex on 16 May.

The event brought together pupils from 18 schools in a colourful celebration of artistic talent, innovation, and self-expression under the theme “My Favourite Thing in Nature.”

Participants competed in two categories — Grades 1 to 3 and Grades 4 to 6 — using drawings, colours, and creative designs to interpret the beauty of nature from their own perspectives.

The competition produced a wide range of impressive artworks, reflecting originality, confidence, and remarkable artistic ability among the young contestants.

The atmosphere throughout the event was lively and inspiring, with students, teachers, parents, school authorities, and representatives from the Ghana Association of Visual Artists gathering to celebrate the creativity of the participants.

Organisers said the competition was designed not only to encourage artistic expression, but also to promote imagination, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation of nature among children.

Sponsored by NATARAJ and powered by JAYKAY Ghana Limited, the initiative highlighted the importance of providing young people with opportunities and tools to develop their creative potential.

Many participants expressed excitement about taking part in the competition, while several schools praised the initiative for helping students build confidence and discover their artistic talents.

Schools that participated included Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, The Roman Ridge School, East Airport International School, British International School, Dodi International School, Brainy Bairn School, Healthy-Mind International School, Galaxy International School, Dominion Christian Academy, Alpha Genius School, North Legon Little Campus, Vine Christian School, Lincoln Community School, DPS International Ghana, GIU International Christian Academy, Little Legends School, Cyrus International School, and Cornerstone International Academy.

Their participation made the competition highly competitive and entertaining, as each school presented unique artistic interpretations and creative ideas.

Speaking after the event, organisers commended all participating schools and students for their dedication and outstanding efforts. They noted that the NATARAJ Art Competition continues to play an important role in nurturing future artists and inspiring the next generation of creative leaders in Ghana.

The event ended with an awards ceremony, where participants received certificates, medals, and prizes in recognition of their creativity and hard work.

The NATARAJ Art Competition ultimately served as a celebration of young talent and limitless imagination, leaving lasting memories for participants and guests alike.

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