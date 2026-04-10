DPS International steals spotlight at Ghana Interschool Festival Part 2

Audio By Carbonatix
Part 2 of the 2026 edition of the Ghana Interschool Festival was successfully held over the weekend, bringing together young talents from across the country in a vibrant celebration of sports and competition.
Hosted at the Borteyman Sports Complex and Lincoln Community School, the festival featured participation from about 16 schools and over 2,000 students.
Competitors showcased their skills across multiple disciplines including football, basketball, badminton, handball, table tennis, swimming, and chess.
In football, Galaxy International School emerged champions in the boys’ category after an impressive run throughout the tournament, while DPS International Ghana clinched the girls’ title.
DPS International Ghana also dominated in racket and court events, winning both the boys’ and girls’ badminton competitions, as well as sweeping both the boys’ and girls’ basketball titles with commanding performances.
They further underlined their dominance by securing victory in the boys’ table tennis competition and winning both the senior and junior chess tournaments.
In table tennis, Roman Ridge School delivered a strong showing to claim the girls’ title.
Handball was dominated by Lycee Français International School, who clinched both the boys’ and girls’ titles, highlighting their strength in the sport.
The girls’ best player award went to Beacon College International for an outstanding individual performance.
In swimming, Lincoln Community School won the junior category of the 2026 swim meet, while Peculiar International School emerged as the overall best-performing school.
Perla, the main sponsors of the competition, supported the event with 1,000 packs of water, 1,000 drinks, and cash prizes for the winners.
According to the company, their commitment through the brand is to support sports development among young students.
The Ghana Interschool Festival continues to provide a valuable platform for nurturing young talent while encouraging holistic development through sports.
Latest Stories
-
Catholic Bishops say moral values must match economic priorities in Anti-LGBTQ+ debate
6 minutes
-
IGP Yohuno urges merit and hard work ahead of Police Academy exams
19 minutes
-
Queendalyn Yurglee releases debut album ‘Clouds of Glory’
52 minutes
-
UDS moves to clear MPhil student wrongly linked to robbery case
1 hour
-
Vodza Regatta 2026: Prof Audrey Gadzekpo rallies investors for coastal tourism growth
1 hour
-
Introduction of 100 new Metro Mass buses won’t affect transport unions – GPRTU
1 hour
-
Deputy Transport Minister backs Yellow Line traffic initiative
1 hour
-
MTN Ashanti-Fest music concert set to hit Kumasi on Saturday
2 hours
-
Authorities probe discovery of dead fish at Tema shipyard
2 hours
-
Minority welcomes fuel tax cuts, demands accountability for GH¢1 levy
2 hours
-
It remains a priority — Sam George on Anti-LGBTQ bill
2 hours
-
Police arrest Nigerian national seen in viral videos wearing police uniforms
2 hours
-
Free golf training empowers underprivileged girls in Accra
2 hours
-
Why SIGA’s reset is not a market sin, but a national necessity
2 hours
-
SIGA Directive: Beyond the theatre of institutional displacement
2 hours