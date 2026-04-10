DPS International steals spotlight at Ghana Interschool Festival Part 2

DPS International

Part 2 of the 2026 edition of the Ghana Interschool Festival was successfully held over the weekend, bringing together young talents from across the country in a vibrant celebration of sports and competition.

Hosted at the Borteyman Sports Complex and Lincoln Community School, the festival featured participation from about 16 schools and over 2,000 students.

Competitors showcased their skills across multiple disciplines including football, basketball, badminton, handball, table tennis, swimming, and chess.

In football, Galaxy International School emerged champions in the boys’ category after an impressive run throughout the tournament, while DPS International Ghana clinched the girls’ title.

DPS International Ghana also dominated in racket and court events, winning both the boys’ and girls’ badminton competitions, as well as sweeping both the boys’ and girls’ basketball titles with commanding performances.

Lincoln community school wins the junior category of the 2026 Swim meet

They further underlined their dominance by securing victory in the boys’ table tennis competition and winning both the senior and junior chess tournaments.

In table tennis, Roman Ridge School delivered a strong showing to claim the girls’ title.

Handball was dominated by Lycee Français International School, who clinched both the boys’ and girls’ titles, highlighting their strength in the sport.

The girls’ best player award went to Beacon College International for an outstanding individual performance.

In swimming, Lincoln Community School won the junior category of the 2026 swim meet, while Peculiar International School emerged as the overall best-performing school.

Perla, the main sponsors of the competition, supported the event with 1,000 packs of water, 1,000 drinks, and cash prizes for the winners.

DPS International Ghana wins boys boys and girls badminton tournament

According to the company, their commitment through the brand is to support sports development among young students.

The Ghana Interschool Festival continues to provide a valuable platform for nurturing young talent while encouraging holistic development through sports.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.