Ghana Interschool Festival: North Legon little campus dominates U12 championship

The Ghana Interschool Festival successfully staged Season 2 of its competition at the Borteyman Sports Stadium in Accra, bringing together some of the brightest young sporting talents from international schools across the capital.

The May 2026 edition featured football, athletics, basketball and arts, with Under-12 students thrilling spectators with impressive performances and fierce competition throughout the event.

The tournament, which continues to grow in stature, has already produced athletes who have gone on to represent Ghana at major international competitions.

Among the most recent are Dawutey Bryan, Dedzo Franciszek and Lea El Haj, who represented Ghana at the 2026 Africa Aquatics Championships in Algeria.

Athletics once again proved to be one of the highlights of the festival, with North Legon Little Campus emerging as the overall winners of the GIF 2026 Season 2 Athletics Championship after dominating several relay and sprint events.

Among the standout performers were Arianna Awurabena Afrankomah Appiedu of North Legon Little Campus, who won the Girls 50m final in 9.81 seconds, and Papa Kofi Nyameye Sam-Inkoom, who powered North Legon Little Campus to victory in the Boys 100m final (G4-6) with a time of 14.06 seconds.

Soul Clinic International School also impressed on the track, with Toby Assumini claiming first place in the Boys 100m final (G1-3), while Adel Belko won the Boys 50m final (KG).

In football, Brainy Bairn School emerged champions in both the boys and girls categories, underlining their dominance on the pitch. Sauda Afiba Dramani Payida finished as the top scorer in the girls division, while Samuel Nwobi was named Best Goalkeeper in the boys category. Jayda Akweley Armah of Kay-Billie-Klaer International School won the Best Player award in the girls division.

Basketball also produced exciting moments, with Soul Clinic International School crowned champions in the boys division ahead of GIU International Christian Academy and Galaxy International School.

Nii Djan Dodoo was named MVP after a series of outstanding performances for Soul Clinic.

In the girls basketball category, Galaxy International School clinched the title, finishing ahead of Soul Clinic International School, while Abena Amoah Osei Addae was adjudged MVP.

Schools that excelled in the various disciplines received medals and products from sponsors in recognition of their achievements, while several individual athletes were honoured for their exceptional displays during the competition.

An official of the Ghana Interschool Festival, Daniel Benneh, spoke about the vision behind the initiative.

“Our main focus for this event was on the U12 category. We want to create a strong succession system for schools and teams to develop young talents and help them flourish. We competed in basketball, volleyball, football, table tennis, badminton, swimming and athletics.

This is like a Junior Olympics and the first of its kind in Ghana. We believe there is a need for this to help shape the future of sports in Ghana.”

The next edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place in November later this year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.