GOC commits $100k to OlympAfrica project, set to begin in June

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Olympic Committee is expected to begin work on the OlympAfrica project at Amasaman in June 2026.
This was announced by its president, Richard Akpokavie, at last Saturday's Annual General Meeting.
''The board has established a committee, headed by Nii Lantei Bannerman, which is engaging all relevant stakeholders, including the Ga North Municipal Assembly, to ensure we begin work by the end of June.''
The original concept was for a community stadium and youth sports center, but the Richard Akpokavie-led administration has modified it.
On Saturday, Akpokavie explained that the resumption of work was necessitated by an ultimatum from OlympAfrica to resume physical construction by the June deadline or refund the $100,000 disbursement granted to Ghana in 2022.
The GOC has also allocated an additional $100,000 in its current budget to commence the first phase of the project, estimated at $740.000.
''We have provided in our budget for this year, the sum of $100,000 to start the construction of a multi-purpose hall,'' Akpokavie added.
When completed, the Amasaman OlympAfrica facility is expected to serve as a vital hub for grassroots talent identification, providing a world-class training ground for youth and non-football sporting disciplines in the enclave and the nation at large.
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