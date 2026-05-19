TUC warns Ghana risks continued IMF dependence

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has cautioned that Ghana could remain dependent on International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes unless it adopts production-driven economic policies.

Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Deputy Secretary General of the TUC, said the country’s continued reliance on IMF-style policies risked undermining sustainable economic transformation and job creation.

He made the remarks on a current affairs programme monitored by the Ghana News Agency.

Dr Otoo’s comments come after Ghana exited the IMF-supported Extended Credit Facility programme and entered a 36-month non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument arrangement with the Fund.

He said Ghana’s repeated recourse to IMF support stemmed not only from external shocks but also from policy frameworks that prioritised macroeconomic stabilisation over productive sector growth.

Dr Otoo noted policymakers often continued to implement IMF-style measures after programme completion, creating a cycle of dependence that failed to promote industrialisation and broad-based development.

“The IMF leaves and may not even give us money, yet the people in our ministries and at the Bank of Ghana are so addicted to IMF policies that do not ensure production,” he said.

Dr Otoo said the policies had contributed to an import-driven economy, limiting job creation and domestic value addition.

He noted that although recent macroeconomic indicators, including improvements in foreign reserves, appeared positive, they did not necessarily reflect improvements in livelihoods.

“Take gold prices out of the equation and assess where the economy would have been,” he said.

Dr Otoo said gains in external commodity prices, particularly gold, had significantly influenced the current economic outlook, while domestic initiatives such as the gold purchase programme had also helped to stabilise the economy.

He stressed the need for policies that promoted local production, industrialisation and decent job creation to ensure long-term economic and social stability.

“Our challenge is to ensure that macroeconomic stability translates into social stability. That means creating decent jobs and building a productive economy,” he said.

Dr Otoo called for a comprehensive review of Ghana’s economic strategy to reduce import dependence and enhance domestic value creation.

He stressed that without such reforms, Ghana could continue to cycle in and out of IMF programmes despite periodic signs of economic recovery.

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