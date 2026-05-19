CRC proposes reduction of NMC membership from 18 to seven

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has proposed an amendment to Article 166 of the 1992 Constitution to reduce the membership of the National Media Commission (NMC) from 18 to seven.

The Committee proposed that the Commission should comprise two persons nominated by the President – one individual and one legal practitioner with at least 18 years’ experience – two persons nominated by associations of media owners, one of whom must be female, and two persons nominated by associations of professional journalists, one of whom must also be female.

The report proposed that the Commission’s membership should consist of nominees from identifiable bodies, with members serving on a part-time basis, while the day-to-day administration and performance of the Commission’s functions would be handled by a chief executive officer (CEO).

The CEO is designated as the Executive Secretary, who would serve as an ex-officio member of the Commission.

The CRC, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, officially submitted its final report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22, 2025, proposing significant amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The report seeks to enhance governance efficiency and institutional reforms and made recommendations affecting key state institutions, including the National Media Commission.

Appointment

The Committee also proposed that the Executive Secretary should be appointed by the President in accordance with a nomination submitted by the Council of State and subject to prior approval by Parliament.

Under the proposal, the Council of State would be responsible for selecting suitable nominees for vacancies on the Commission through an open, competitive and merit-based recruitment process administered on its behalf by the Public Services Commission (PSC).

The Committee further proposed that vacant positions on the Commission should be publicly advertised by the PSC, indicating the qualifications required for the role.

The report said the PSC would undertake an initial screening of applicants and provide the Council of State with a shortlist of qualified candidates, who would then be interviewed or vetted until a final nominee is selected for submission to the President.

The President would subsequently forward the nominee to Parliament for approval, after which the nominee would be formally appointed.

Tenure

The Committee proposed that the Executive Secretary should hold office for a single, non-renewable term of 10 years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever comes earlier.

It stated that the Executive Secretary should be subject to removal under the same conditions applicable to Commissioners or Deputy Commissioners of other independent constitutional bodies.

Tenure of NMC Board Members

The Committee also recommended that other members of the Commission should serve a five-year term, renewable once.

It proposed amendments to Chapter Twelve of the Constitution to guarantee the Commission adequate operational resources in line with its regulatory mandate. The Committee recommended that the Commission should be eligible for subventions and grants from the Democracy Fund.

Regulation of Media

The Committee proposed an amendment to Article 164 to align media freedom provisions with contemporary standards and best practices by ensuring that restrictions on media freedom must be based on law, reasonably necessary to achieve a stated public interest, proportionate, and limited in effect to the protection of the reputations, rights and freedoms of others.

The NMC was established on July 7, 1993, by an Act of Parliament (Act 449) in accordance with Chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution to promote and safeguard media freedom and independence, encourage responsible journalism, and investigate, mediate and settle complaints against the media.

The Commission is also responsible for registering, regulating and monitoring media activities in Ghana.

The current 18-member governing board of the National Media Commission (NMC) is chaired by Prof Akua Biritwum, with Richard Mawuli Quashigah representing the Office of the President.

Parliament’s representatives on the Commission are Mahama Shaibu and Philip Fiifi Buckman for the Majority Caucus, while Korkor Laurette Asante represents the Minority.

Other members include Eva Okyere, representing the Ghana Bar Association; Ernest Owusu Addo for publishers and owners of the private press; and Anthony Obeng Afrane, representing the Ghana Association of Writers and the Ghana Library Association.

The religious bodies are represented by Rev. Ruby Amable for the Christian group comprising the National Catholic Secretariat, the Christian Council and the Ghana Pentecostal Council, while Hajj Muhammad Amir Kpakpo Addo represents the Federation of Muslim Councils and the Ahmadiyya Mission.

Other members are Professor Isaac Abeku Blankson, representing journalism and communication training institutions; Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah for the Ghana Advertising Association and the Institute of Public Relations Ghana; Rev. Isaac Owusu for the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT); and Kobby Asmah and Kofi Yeboah, both representing the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Figures from the National Communications Authority (NCA) indicate that Ghana has 784 authorised FM radio stations and 130 television stations, with 563 FM stations currently operational.

Of the operational FM stations, 159 are regional stations, 31 are government or state-owned FM stations, while five are foreign FM radio stations.

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