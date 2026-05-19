BRAC International launches social development programme in Ghana

BRAC International has officially launched its Social Development Programme in Ghana, aimed at promoting social justice, gender equality and inclusive development, particularly for vulnerable communities.

The launch ceremony, held in Accra, marked the beginning of the organisation’s expanded commitment to supporting communities across the country, with a strong focus on empowering women and girls through initiatives that encourage self-reliance and poverty reduction.

Representing the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Marian W. A. Kpakpah, described the occasion as more than a ceremonial gathering.

According to her, the launch symbolised a renewed commitment to social justice, human dignity and inclusive national development.

“The fight against poverty and vulnerability cannot be won by governments alone. It requires strong partnerships between civil society organisations, development partners, communities and the private sector,” she stated.

On behalf of the Government of Ghana and the Ministry, Dr Marian Kpakpah congratulated BRAC International and its partners for the milestone and praised the organisation for its people-centred and community-based approach to development.

She noted that BRAC International has gained global recognition for its innovative interventions in areas including education, financial inclusion, women’s empowerment, healthcare, youth development and livelihood support, positively impacting millions of people across Africa and beyond.

Dr Marian Kpakpah further stated that the Ministry’s mandate closely aligns with the mission of BRAC International, particularly in advancing gender equality, protecting the rights and welfare of children, strengthening social protection systems and supporting vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in Ghana’s development agenda, in line with national development frameworks and social protection policies.

Through its integrated social development model, BRAC International works to empower women and families to overcome poverty and build resilient livelihoods by combining social development initiatives, social enterprise and financial inclusion interventions.

The event brought together representatives from government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, members of the diplomatic community and the media.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.