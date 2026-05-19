NADMO appeals for urgent support following Tidal Wave destruction in Moree

Audio By Carbonatix
The Central Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has appealed for immediate humanitarian assistance for residents affected by a tidal wave disaster at Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.
The incident, which has affected the coastal fishing community over the past three days, has displaced several families and caused extensive damage to homes and other property.
Central Regional NADMO Director, Kwesi Dawood, said urgent relief items and support are needed to assist residents who have been rendered homeless by the disaster.
“We need urgent relief support and a permanent sea defence wall which will go a long way to avoid what we have witnessed in the past three days,” he said.
Mr Dawood explained that the recurring tidal wave incidents underscore the need for a permanent sea defence project to protect the community from future destruction.
He further described the situation as a climate-related disaster that requires coordinated intervention from government agencies, development partners and other stakeholders.
“What we have witnessed in Moree is a tidal wave-induced disaster that needs a multi-pronged advocacy and action to tackle it. Moree requires immediate humanitarian intervention and long-term engineering and policy solutions such as addressing the impact of the stalled sea defence project and other climate interventions that will prevent a future occurrence,” he added.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, May 18, Mr Dawood stressed that long-term measures must be prioritised alongside emergency relief efforts to safeguard vulnerable coastal communities.
The tidal waves have renewed concerns about the growing impact of coastal erosion and climate change on fishing communities along Ghana’s coastline.
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