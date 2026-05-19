Some ministries are collapsing due to lack of funds – Effia MP claims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has accused the government of failing to adequately fund ministries and state agencies, claiming that many public institutions are struggling to operate due to delays in the release of funds.
According to him, several ministries remain financially constrained despite assurances from the government that budgetary allocations and commitment authorisations are being processed.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, the lawmaker questioned the government’s handling of the economy and accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of being disconnected from the realities facing ordinary Ghanaians.
“Is the NDC living in a different world? Some ministries are really suffering due to a lack of funds to operate. Nothing is moving; the country is dormant,” he stated.
Mr. Boamah-Nyarko alleged that ministers are unable to effectively carry out their duties because funds expected for operations have either been delayed or not released.
“The ministers are struggling. There are no allotments or release of funds for the ministries. All the commitment authorisation is just talk,” he said.
He further explained that even agencies with internally generated funds are unable to utilise their resources promptly because approval processes at the Finance Ministry are taking too long.
“Ordinarily, some agencies have their own funds and want to use them, but they still need commitment authorisation. When the letters are submitted to the Finance Ministry, approvals take too long,” he claimed.
The Effia MP also questioned the government’s claims about economic improvement, arguing that many citizens are yet to feel any meaningful impact in their daily lives.
“The country is not doing well. Why is the Finance Ministry behaving as if revenue is not coming in? Where is the money? Why are the people not feeling the economy?” he quizzed.
Mr. Boamah-Nyarko insisted that the government must take urgent steps to address funding challenges within ministries and restore confidence in the management of the economy.
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