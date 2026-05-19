Bimbilla NPP Chairman Mbow Mohammed resigns after over three decades of party service

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bimbilla Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mbow Mohammed, has resigned from his position with immediate effect, bringing his tenure to an end on Monday, May 18, 2026.
In a resignation letter addressed to the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, he explained that the decision followed careful reflection after serving in various roles within the party since 1992.
He said his long-standing commitment to the party had involved personal sacrifice, financial support and active participation in efforts to strengthen the NPP at all levels.
“Since becoming a member in good standing of the party in 1992, I have dedicated my time, energy, and resources to the growth and strengthening of the party at all levels,” he stated.
Mr Mohammed described his period as Constituency Chairman as an honour, noting that he worked closely with party executives and supporters to promote the party’s interests in the area.
He added that his decision to step down was not a withdrawal from the party, but rather a move to take a break from leadership responsibilities for personal reasons.
“However, after careful reflection and consideration, I believe this is the appropriate time for me to take a back seat from active leadership responsibilities,” he said.
He emphasised that he remains a loyal member of the NPP and will continue to support the party ahead of the 2028 general elections and beyond.
“I wish to state clearly that my resignation from office does not in any way mean resignation from the party. I remain a loyal and committed member,” he added.
Mr Mohammed expressed appreciation to party executives at all levels for their support during his tenure and wished the party success in its future endeavours.
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