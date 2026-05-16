Choose leaders based on competence, not ethnicity — Afoko to NPP

Paul Afoko, a National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the party to elect its next national leaders based on competence rather than ethnic considerations.

Mr Afoko made the remarks during separate consultative meetings with the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders and the Ashanti Regional Executives in Kumasi weeks ago.

The engagements formed part of his nationwide outreach to party stakeholders aimed at promoting unity ahead of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

Addressing both groups, Mr Afoko expressed concern about the current state of the party but cautioned members against dwelling excessively on the NPP’s 2024 electoral defeat and the accompanying blame game.

“We need to gather collective experiences,” he stated. He stressed that his ambition is to help rebuild the party.

“I would want to be remembered for rebuilding the party. We must all put our hands on deck. We cannot sit and watch the party slide backwards,” he said.

Mr Afoko told the Regional Council of Elders and Regional Executives that the grassroots remained central to the party’s electoral fortunes.

“The heartbeat of the NPP is the Ashanti Region, and that remains a fact. I am open to advice because you are the ones running the party,” he noted.

He also called for unity within the party, arguing that the NPP cannot afford to leave power in the hands of the National Democratic Congress and must combine its collective experience to regain political ground.

Speakers at both meetings encouraged Mr Afoko to remain committed to rebuilding the party and positioning it strongly ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Afoko is campaigning on his “3R Agenda” — Reunite, Rebuild, and Recapture — which he says is essential to returning the NPP to power.

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