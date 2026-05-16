Xabi Alonso agrees 4-year contract to become Chelsea head coach

Xabi Alonso has agreed to become Chelsea's next permanent head coach on a four-year deal

Xabi Alonso has agreed to become Chelsea's next permanent head coach on a four-year deal.

Chelsea have been looking for a new head coach after Liam Rosenior was sacked in April after only three months in charge, and the former Real Madrid boss was the number one target to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The other candidates Sky Sports News knew Chelsea were interested in were Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Fulham head coach Marco Silva. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, Como's Cesc Fabregas and ex-Flamengo boss Felipe Luis were other names being considered.

But the Blues have moved to secure a manager that won the Champions League twice as a player as well as leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga-winning season in his first campaign as a coach in 2023/24.

Chelsea were waiting for the FA Cup final to be out of the way before making an official announcement, which could come as soon as Monday.

Alonso will be involved in Chelsea's summer transfer plans

Alonso has been out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid in January, seven months into the job.

He will be involved in Chelsea's summer transfer business, like all the club's managers before. Chelsea are looking to add experience to their squad by signing several ready-made first-team players this summer.

Defeat to Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final means Chelsea are likely to be without European football next season for the second time in the BlueCo era.

They are currently ninth in the table, having picked up one point from their last seven Premier League matches.

Alonso will become the fifth permanent appointment of the BlueCo ownership era, following Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca, and Rosenior.

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