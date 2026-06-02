Football

Chelsea reject approaches for Acheampong

Source: BBC  
  2 June 2026 12:18am
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Chelsea have rejected multiple approaches for defender Josh Acheampong.

The 20-year-old is a graduate of the academy at Stamford Bridge and, as reported elsewhere, has been given 'untouchable' status regarding his future.

It puts him in the same category as players such as forwards Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, and midfielder Moises Caicedo.

That is despite the fact that the England Under-21 international made only 17 Premier League appearances last season, nine of them as a substitute.

It remains unclear whether Acheampong, whose Chelsea contract expires in 2029, is looking for a move away from the club.

However, ArsenalNewcastle and Crystal Palace are known to be monitoring the situation, while Bournemouth also retain an interest in Acheampong from last summer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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