Trump inserts himself into the centre of America’s 250th birthday celebrations

Donald Trump speaking to workers at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is undergoing renovations ahead of celebrations for America's 250th birthday

As a growing list of musical acts announced they were dropping out of, or had never agreed to participate in, a series of concerts celebrating the 250th anniversary of America's independence, Donald Trump said that he didn't need them anyway.

"I don't want so-called 'artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I only want to be surrounded by happy people, smart people, successful people and people who know how to win."

The president instructed his "representatives" to look into making him the featured attraction of a planned 16-day "Great American State Fair" celebration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., later this month.

While it's unclear whether the musicians will, in fact, be replaced by what Trump has called a "giant Make America Great Again Rally", it would only be the latest, most pointed illustration of how the president has inserted himself directly into America's Independence Day celebrations.

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has frequently reflected on how his four-year break from the presidency means that he is now serving a second term during historic national events – including this year's World Cup, the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and America's 250th birthday celebrations.

The last of these, with its red-white-and-blue pageantry dripping with patriotic pride, seems to be of particular interest to the president.

While the US Congress established an "America 250" commission to oversee the celebrations a decade ago, Trump-backed groups formed a competing, privately funded "Freedom 250" committee to host their own events.

The current list includes the state fair on the National Mall, a UFC fight at the White House, a physical fitness competition in Orlando, Florida, an August Grand Prix race through the streets of Washington and what Trump is billing as the world's largest fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

The president frequently boasts of these events on social media, including through AI-generated images of him waving a green flag to kick off the street race and standing in front of an octagon fighting ring by the White House, flanked by lightning.

America 250, by contrast, is decidedly smaller, sponsoring art exhibits and coordinated "block parties" across the country.

Trump also focused on "beautification" projects around Washington in preparation for months of events.

Fountains in Sheridan Circle, Meridian Park and Columbus Circle – among more than a dozen others - have been repaired. Lafayette Park, across from the White House, is currently closed for significant renovations.

A contractor is resurfacing the reflecting pool that stretches between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument – albeit with some concern over funding and the methods used.

Four bronze horse statues that stand near Memorial Bridge are set to be coated with 23.75 karat gold leaf. Crews have repaved streets in downtown Washington and repainted lamp posts.

In talking about the renovations, Trump has at times sounded more like a municipal official than the leader of a global superpower - for example, devoting more than 20 minutes to the improvements during last week's Cabinet meeting.

"I love construction," the president, who spent much of his adult life as a real-estate developer, said. "DC is looking beautiful."

Last month, the US Commission of Fine Arts also approved the construction of a 250-foot triumphal arch across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial – although the project requires further approval and faces legal challenges from critics.

Independence Day celebration efforts have spanned Trump's administration, as top aides and advisers have taken steps to directly tie the current president to the festivities.

In March, the US Treasury approved a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump standing at a desk. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that his department was also working on a special $250 note with Trump's face – although putting a living president on currency would require congressional approval.

That latest move prompted sharp condemnations from Democrats, who appear united in their opposition.

"Get over yourself," Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, wrote on X. "The upcoming July 4th anniversary is not about a wannabe king. It is about celebrating the American journey."

Trump and his officials deride such criticism as unpatriotic and claim the administration's efforts befit a momentous occasion.

The result, however, is a celebration that, instead of being a unifying event, has become yet another partisan battleground, as Trump presides over a nation as sharply divided as ever.

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