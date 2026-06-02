Fenerbahce presidential rivals both want Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is the top transfer target for Fenerbahce's two presidential candidates.

The former Manchester United and England forward has had a difficult few months at Marseille.

Their new sporting director, Gregory Lorenzi, said last week the club was willing to listen to offers for Greenwood, who has three years remaining on the five-year deal he signed when he left United on a permanent basis in July 2024.

Former president Aziz Yildirim is vying with Hakan Safi for the club presidency of the Turkish club, with an announcement due on Sunday.

It is not anticipated that personal terms would be a problem in trying to sign Greenwood.

The striker has had to rebuild his career away from United despite charges of attempted rape and assault being dropped in February 2023.

An internal investigation eventually concluded Greenwood could not play for the club again. In April, new Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi was forced to apologise for defending Greenwood during his time at Marseille.

The 24-year-old has scored 48 goals in 81 appearances for Marseille. He finished joint second behind Rennes' Esteban Lepaul in the Ligue 1 golden boot standings this season with 16.

Fenerbahce finished second for the fifth successive season in the Turkish Super Lig and will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round in July.

United included what club sources described as a "sizeable sell-on fee" when they sold Greenwood to Marseille for 31.6m euros (£26.6m).

He has also been linked with Serie A side Roma in recent days.

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