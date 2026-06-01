Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in low-key London ceremony

Pop star Dua Lipa has married actor Callum Turner in a low-key ceremony.

The couple, who have been together for more than two years, tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday.

Photographs showed Lipa in a white skirt suit, with a wide-brimmed hat and matching white gloves and high heels, while Turner wore a dark blue suit.

The event appeared to be intimate, with a small group of family and friends throwing confetti as the couple walked down the stairs of the building hand-in-hand.

Lipa held a small posy of pastel-coloured flowers as she left the ceremony with her new husband.

The pop star announced that she and Turner were engaged last year, telling British Vogue: "It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."

She told Vogue that Turner had the engagement ring made for her after consulting with her best friends and sister.

The couple now reportedly plan to throw a three-day party in Sicily at the end of next week.

Lipa, 30, is one of the world's biggest pop stars, headlining Glastonbury in 2024.

Turner, 36, made an international name for himself appearing in the Fantastic Beasts films and is believed to be a possible candidate to become the next James Bond.

Old Marylebone Town Hall has hosted many other celebrity nuptials in the past - the first high-profile wedding being Sir Paul McCartney to Linda Eastman in 1969. He later married Nancy Shevell there in 2011.

Fellow Beatle Ringo Starr married wife Barbara at the town hall in 1981, while Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas tied the knot in a private ceremony there in 1996.

Liam Gallagher also chose it as a venue for two of his weddings - to Patsy Kensit in 1997 and to Nicole Appleton in 2008.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.