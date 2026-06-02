Queiroz names Ghana’s final squad for 2026 World Cup

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
Goalkeepers Paul Reverson and Solomon Agbasi have been omitted from the initial 28-man provisional squad, while vice-captain Alexander Djiku misses out through injury and is replaced by Derrick Luckassen.
Here is the full squad:
Goalkeepers
- Benjamin Asare
- Lawrence Ati-Zigi
- Joseph Anang
Defenders
- Baba Abdul Rahman
- Gideon Mensah
- Marvin Senaya
- Alidu Seidu
- Abdul Mumin
- Jerome Opoku
- Jonas Adjetey
- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Preprah
- Derrick Luckassen
Midfielders
- Thomas Partey
- Elisha Owusu
- Kwasi Sibo
- Augustine Boakye
- Caleb Yirenkyi
- Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
- Kamaldeen Sulemana
Forwards
- Jordan Ayew
- Antoine Semenyo
- Inaki Williams
- Ernest Nuamah
- Christopher Bonsu Baah
- Brandon Thomas-Asante
- Prince Kwabena Adu
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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