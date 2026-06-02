Queiroz names Ghana’s final squad for 2026 World Cup

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Goalkeepers Paul Reverson and Solomon Agbasi have been omitted from the initial 28-man provisional squad, while vice-captain Alexander Djiku misses out through injury and is replaced by Derrick Luckassen.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Benjamin Asare

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Joseph Anang

Defenders

Baba Abdul Rahman

Gideon Mensah

Marvin Senaya

Alidu Seidu

Abdul Mumin

Jerome Opoku

Jonas Adjetey

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Preprah

Derrick Luckassen

Midfielders

Thomas Partey

Elisha Owusu

Kwasi Sibo

Augustine Boakye

Caleb Yirenkyi

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Forwards

Jordan Ayew

Antoine Semenyo

Inaki Williams

Ernest Nuamah

Christopher Bonsu Baah

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Prince Kwabena Adu

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.