Football | National

Queiroz names Ghana’s final squad for 2026 World Cup

Source: Joy Sports   
  2 June 2026 12:02am
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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Goalkeepers Paul Reverson and Solomon Agbasi have been omitted from the initial 28-man provisional squad, while vice-captain Alexander Djiku misses out through injury and is replaced by Derrick Luckassen.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

  • Benjamin Asare
  • Lawrence Ati-Zigi
  • Joseph Anang

Defenders

  • Baba Abdul Rahman
  • Gideon Mensah
  • Marvin Senaya
  • Alidu Seidu
  • Abdul Mumin
  • Jerome Opoku
  • Jonas Adjetey
  • Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Preprah
  • Derrick Luckassen

Midfielders

  • Thomas Partey
  • Elisha Owusu
  • Kwasi Sibo
  • Augustine Boakye
  • Caleb Yirenkyi
  • Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
  • Kamaldeen Sulemana

Forwards

  • Jordan Ayew
  • Antoine Semenyo
  • Inaki Williams
  • Ernest Nuamah
  • Christopher Bonsu Baah
  • Brandon Thomas-Asante
  • Prince Kwabena Adu

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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