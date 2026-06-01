‘We want to play great football’- Carlos Queiroz ahead of Wales test

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has outlined the objectives for the Black Stars ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Wales.
Queiroz, who will take charge of his first game as Black Stars coach since his appointment in April, said: ''We want to express ourselves in the game tomorrow. That is the best of our skills, efforts, and commitment. As I said, the message is simple. We want to play great football. We want to win. We want to bring pride and happiness to the fans.''
The Black Stars have been in camp in Wales since Monday, 25th May, 2026, for the first leg of their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
So far, the first week, 24 players were in camp, before Spain-based Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams joined the team on Saturday, 30th May.
As of Monday afternoon, the French-based pair of Augustine Boakye and Kojo Oppong Peprah had yet to report to camp due to their involvement in the French Ligue play-off between Boakye's Saint Étienne and Peprah's OGC Nice.
Regardless, Carlos Queiroz is optimistic about a strong performance.
''That's the only thing that should be in all players' minds. And the message is a message of hope and confidence. Being with them for so many months, the training sessions that I did with them, we are fully committed to delivering to the nation.''
The Black Stars will face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium at 6:45 PM on Tuesday.
Ghana has been paired in group L with Panama, England, and Croatia for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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