Pavillon Afronova amplifies African voices at Cannes Film Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
Against the backdrop of the glamorous Cannes Film Festival, one platform is steadily reshaping how African stories are represented on the global stage.
Held annually in Cannes, a picturesque resort town on the French Riviera renowned for hosting one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, this year's event marked its 79th edition.
Amid the red carpets, screenings, and industry networking sessions, the Pavillon Afronova emerged as a vibrant hub dedicated to celebrating and advancing Africa's creative industries.
For the past seven years, the Pavilion Afronova has served as a meeting point for filmmakers, investors, cultural institutions, media professionals, and creatives from across Africa and its diaspora. The initiative was established to promote African storytelling, facilitate industry connections, and create opportunities for collaboration within the global film ecosystem.
According to Karine Barclais, founder of the Pavillon Afronova, the platform was created with a clear mission: to amplify African voices and ensure the continent's stories receive the international visibility they deserve.
Throughout the festival, the Pavilion welcomed a diverse range of creative professionals, including producers, writers, distributors, directors, musicians, and emerging talents. Through panel discussions, networking events, and industry engagements, participants explored new opportunities for partnerships, financing, and distribution.
Beyond showcasing talent, the Pavilion is encouraging greater participation from Africans at major international festivals. Organisers are particularly calling on more Ghanaians and creatives from across the continent to take advantage of platforms such as Cannes, which can open doors to global markets and industry networks.
The importance of storytelling was perhaps best captured by award-winning actress Viola Davis during her 2017 Oscars acceptance speech when she reflected on the untold stories that often remain hidden.
"There's one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, and that's the graveyard," Davis said. "Exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories."
She added, "I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life."
Those words resonate strongly with the mission of the Pavillon Afronova. In a global industry where representation continues to evolve, the platform is helping ensure that African stories are not only told but also seen, heard, and remembered.
As Cannes continues to spotlight the best of international cinema, Pavillon Afronova stands as a reminder that some of the world's most compelling stories are still waiting to be discovered—and that African creatives are ready to share them with the world.
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