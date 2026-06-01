Queiroz admits feeling pressure ahead of World Cup

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has acknowledged the pressure that comes with leading Ghana into the upcoming FIFA World Cup, admitting the expectations surrounding the team weigh heavily on him.
The Portuguese tactician takes charge of a Ghana side that has lost its last five matches, with the Black Stars' most recent victory coming eight months ago.
Speaking to the media ahead of Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly against Wales, Queiroz said pressure is an unavoidable part of coaching at the highest level and believes it can be a motivating force.
“Of course I feel pressure. I don't think there is any manager heading into the World Cup that does not feel pressure,” he said.
“The pressure in this job is what drives us forward, to be better every day. The day there's no pressure, our job ends as coaches.”
The tournament will be Queiroz’s fifth appearance at the World Cup, adding another chapter to a coaching career that has seen him manage on football’s biggest stage with multiple national teams.
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