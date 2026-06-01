‘Look at me nicely’ – Carlos Queiroz dismisses suggestion of external influence in Black Stars call-ups

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has firmly dismissed suggestions that external forces influence his selection decisions for the Black Stars
The Portuguese tactician responded with humour and confidence when a journalist questioned whether individuals outside the technical team had any sway over his squad selections.
Speaking during a media engagement ahead of Ghana's friendly against Wales, which forms part of preparations before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Queiroz appeared amused by the question before delivering a pointed response.
“Look at me nicely, look at me nicely again, and you are going to have the answer to your question,” he said with a grin.
“You see my answer? You don’t see me smiling? That's my answer to you.”
His remarks drew laughter from those present, as he made it clear that he alone remains responsible for choosing players for the national team.
The issue of external influence in Black Stars call-ups has long been a subject of debate among Ghanaian football fans, with some questioning whether coaches have complete autonomy in selecting their squads.
However, Queiroz's response suggested he does not entertain such claims and remains fully in charge of decisions regarding player selection.
The former Real Madrid, Portugal and Iran coach is expected to announce his squad for Ghana's upcoming international assignments in the coming weeks.
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