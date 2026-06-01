Djiku ruled out of World Cup as Luckassen earns Ghana call-up

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has confirmed that vice-captain Alexander Djiku will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to injury.
The experienced centre-back arrived in camp carrying an injury sustained while playing for Spartak Moscow and has been unable to train with the squad.
Speaking ahead of Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales, Queiroz revealed that a decision had been taken to replace the 31-year-old defender in the final squad.
“We had to make a decision to replace Djiku. It doesn't matter the player I called, but Djiku has been replaced and you have seen the new player,” Queiroz said.
In Djiku’s place, Derrick Luckassen has joined the Black Stars camp. The Pafos FC defender will now be part of Ghana’s squad for the tournament as the team finalises preparations for football’s biggest stage.
Djiku’s absence is a significant blow for the Black Stars, with the defender having been a key figure in the team’s recent campaigns and serving as one of the leaders within the squad.
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