World Cup 2026: Black Stars players to receive $100,000 as appearance fee – Sports Minister

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Black Stars players will receive $100,000 in appearance fees for representing Ghana at the FIFA World Cup W026.
Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, confirmed this in an interview with TV3.
"The appearance fee for the Black Stars players has been pegged at $100,000 per player.
Some said that because the cedi had become stronger, we should increase it, but we said no. Because if the cedi had become weaker, would you have said that we should reduce the dollar (equivalent) so it gives you the same cedi amount? You would not say so."
The practice of paying appearance fees is as old as Ghana's participation in the World Cup.
Since 2010, however, the appearance fees have been pegged at $100,000, and per the Minister's comments, the current group will also benefit.
Speaking of which, 28 players are currently in Ghana's pre-tournament camp in Wales, with 26 slots up for grabs.
Two of the 28 players will be dropped before Ghana confirms the final 26-man squad on Monday, June 1, 2026.
On Saturday, Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams joined their teammates as the Black Stars prepared for their first pre-World Cup friendly against Wales.
The match will be played at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.
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