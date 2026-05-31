Richard Ankomah beats competition to win Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey 2026 Quiz

Audio By Carbonatix
Richard Ankomah emerged victorious in the Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey UEFA Champions League Quiz held at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
The competition formed part of activities leading up to the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, which saw PSG triumph on penalties after an enthralling contest.
Ankomah outperformed fellow finalists to successfully clinch the top prize, walking away with a 43-inch TCL television and a Franco Trading Enterprise T-shirt.
Romeo Wood finished in second place and was rewarded with a 37-inch TCL soundbar and a Franco Trading Enterprise T-shirt, while Collins Mensah Bonsu secured third place, earning a TCL headset and a Franco Trading Enterprise T-shirt.
The quiz competition was one of the major highlights of the annual Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey event, which attracted hundreds of football enthusiasts to the Aviation Social Centre to celebrate Europe's biggest club football occasion.
Fans were treated to a variety of engaging activities throughout the day, including football-themed games, interactive competitions and entertainment sessions, before gathering to watch the Champions League final.
The event once again provided a platform for football lovers to showcase their knowledge of the game while enjoying the festive atmosphere surrounding the Champions League showpiece.
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