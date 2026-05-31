AngloGold Ashanti trains Obuasi SMEs in digital marketing to boost business growth

AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi Mine has organised a two-day digital marketing training programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Obuasi as part of efforts to strengthen local businesses and promote sustainable economic growth.

The initiative forms part of the Mine's 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), which seeks to build the capacity of local entrepreneurs and support the long-term sustainability of businesses within its host communities.

The training provided participants with practical skills in social media marketing, online branding, customer engagement, digital content creation, and strategies for expanding their market reach through digital platforms.

Facilitators took participants through the effective use of digital tools including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Business, and other online platforms to improve business visibility, attract customers, and increase sales in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Speaking at the programme, Economic Development Superintendent Daniel Arthur-Bentum, who represented the Director of Sustainability Management, Edmund Oduro Agyei, underscored the importance of digital transformation for local enterprises.

According to him, equipping SMEs with modern marketing skills is critical to improving their competitiveness and enhancing their ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

He noted that digital platforms offer significant opportunities for businesses to grow beyond their immediate communities and access wider markets.

Participants expressed appreciation to AngloGold Ashanti for the training, describing it as timely and beneficial. They said the programme had deepened their understanding of digital business opportunities and would help improve the performance and growth of their enterprises.

The digital marketing training adds to a range of enterprise development and capacity-building initiatives being implemented by the Obuasi Mine to support local businesses, create economic opportunities, and build resilient communities.

AngloGold Ashanti has consistently positioned enterprise development as a key component of its community investment strategy, with a focus on empowering entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable livelihoods in Obuasi and its surrounding communities.

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