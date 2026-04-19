Digital marketing is the lifeline: The Porials Pitch story

Philip Nai, Media Executive and Lead Producer at Joy FM

Something has changed in how brands win today, and it is still being ignored by too many.

Digital marketing is no longer an add-on. It is the foundation.

If you need a real example, look at the Porials Pitch.

It was started in 2024 by Dulcie Boateng, widely known as Ghana’s ‘Snapchat Queen’ and CEO of Dulcie Porium. What began as a simple idea shared and pushed through social media has now become one of the most talked-about retail experiences in Ghana.

No big traditional media rollout. No heavy campaign machinery. Just consistent digital presence, audience trust, and timing.

The event, held at Accra Mall’s Ghud Park, has grown into a full experience. Shopping, music, brand activations, and pure human energy. But the real story is not what happens on the ground. It is how people get there.

They get there through digital media.

Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram were not just promotion tools. They became the engine. Dulcie did not just gather followers. She built a community that listens and responds. When she speaks, people move.

That is the gap many brands still do not understand.

By the second edition, the turnout already showed the power of that connection. By the third, it was obvious this was no longer just an event. It had become a culture moment. Vendor slots disappeared quickly. Brands stopped guessing and started paying attention because the audience was already proven.

This is the reality shift.

We are no longer in a world where marketing sits beside the business. Marketing is the business. The same platforms people scroll casually on are now where decisions are made, opinions are formed, and spending behaviour is shaped.

Dulcie Boateng understood something simple but powerful. People don’t follow pages anymore. They follow trust. They follow consistency. They follow voices that feel real.

And once that trust is built, influence becomes action.

Porials Pitch is not just a shopping festival. It is a working example of what happens when digital influence is taken seriously. It shows how attention becomes movement, and movement becomes economic activity.

For brand owners, the message is direct.

You cannot treat digital marketing like decoration anymore. It is not about being present online. It is about being relevant where attention actually lives.

Brands that miss this will slowly fade out, not because they are bad, but because they are invisible in the spaces that matter.

Digital marketing is not the side of the business anymore. It is the lifeline.

By: Philip Nai, Media Executive and Lead Producer at Joy FM

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.