African Games audit findings are too serious to ignore; officials must answer – NITA Boss

The Acting Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Ing. Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, has called for accountability over findings contained in the African Games audit report, describing the issues raised as too serious to be ignored and urging those implicated to respond before Parliament.

Commenting on the report during an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, Mr. Okyere-Fosu expressed concern over findings that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) allegedly awarded 55 single-source contracts without providing the required justification, with eight of those contracts reportedly receiving approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) only after the procurement processes had already taken place.

According to him, the revelations raise serious questions about compliance with procurement regulations and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms within public institutions.

“These are too serious to ignore. Look at the headline figures. The report speaks about outstanding liabilities of about GH¢280 million. Look at procurement running into hundreds of millions of cedis. These are serious matters that demand answers.”

Dr Kevor noted that the findings were particularly troubling given the stringent procurement and financial management procedures public officials are required to follow in their daily operations.

“I sit in my office and to generate a warrant to buy a toner; I know the processes you have to go through under the Public Financial Management Act. Sometimes the cost of the processes you have to go through almost exceeds the cost of the item being purchased.

“When you hear that people are able to sidestep these steps and undertake procurement worth millions, you begin to wonder who was there to put in place the controls and mechanisms to check these things,” he added.

The NITA boss further called on individuals named in the audit report to formally respond to the allegations before Parliament rather than issuing blanket denials in public.

“It is the denials that we are hearing now. Go to Parliament and put those denials on record,” he said.

Dr Kevor also urged state investigative and accountability institutions to take an interest in the findings and determine whether further action is necessary.

“These are serious matters that we should not ignore. You cannot say this is sports or entertainment and therefore close the matter. These are public funds, and we do not have to let it go like that,” he stressed.

His comments come amid heightened public scrutiny of the African Games audit report, which has sparked debate over procurement practices, contract awards, and outstanding financial obligations associated with Ghana’s hosting of the continental sporting event.

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